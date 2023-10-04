A $19,000 lectern for Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders sparks call for legislative audit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is facing scrutiny over the purchase of a $19,000 lectern and the handling or records surrounding it. A legislative panel next week will take up a lawmaker’s request for an audit to review the purchase of the lectern in June with a state credit card. The Arkansas Republican Party reimbursed the state last month for the blue and wood-paneled lectern. Sanders has said she welcomes the audit but has dismissed questions about its purchase as a manufactured controversy. An attorney has said he has a client who has firsthand knowledge that records regarding the lectern were altered before release.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.