11-year-old accused of shooting, injuring 2 teens at football practice is denied home detention

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida has decided to keep an 11-year-old in custody two days after he was accused of taking a gun from his mother’s vehicle and shooting two teens during an argument at football practice. Orlando TV stations reported Wednesday that the youth sobbed when the judge ruled against a request for home detention. He is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder. His attorney told WESH-TV in Orlando that the shooting stemmed from bullying. The boy’s mother faces a second-degree misdemeanor charge of leaving the gun unsecured.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.