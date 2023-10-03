Wisconsin Democrat Katrina Shankland announces bid to unseat US Rep. Derrick Van Orden

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin legislator says she’s running to try to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden in next year’s election. State Rep. Katrina Shankland, a Stevens Point Democrat, announced Tuesday she’s running for the seat representing western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District in 2024. Shankland joins a crowded Democratic field that already includes former La Crosse County Board Chair Tara Johnson, small-business owner Rebecca Cooke and Harvard Law School student Aaron Nytes. Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL, narrowly defeated Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff to flip the seat for the GOP last year. Pfaff has decided not to challenge Van Orden in 2024.

