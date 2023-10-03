Two earthquakes strike Nepal, sending tremors through the region
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Two earthquakes have struck northwestern Nepal, sending tremors through the region. Several houses were reportedly damaged by the tremor but no casualties were reported in the region. The country’s earthquake monitoring center said the epicenter for both quakes was Bajhang district in northwestern Nepal, close to the Indian border. The initial measures show magnitudes of 5.3 followed by 6.3. Most of the houses in the sparsely populated mountainous region are one or two stories, and there are no big buildings. Tremors were also felt in the Indian capital, New Delhi.