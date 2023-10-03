Tropical Storm Philippe pelts northeast Caribbean with heavy rains and forces schools to close

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical storm Philippe is dropping heavy rains in the northeast Caribbean and forcing governments to close schools in the region as forecasters warned of flash flooding. The storm was located about 40 miles, or about 64 kilometers, northwest of Anguilla on Tuesday morning and had winds of up to 50 mph. It was moving northwest at 10 mph. A tropical storm warning was still in effect for Barbuda and Anguilla after Philippe made landfall in Barbuda late Monday. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the British Virgin Islands. Forecasters warned that the strongest winds and rains would be felt by islands located south of the storm’s center.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.