Suspect in Bangkok mall shooting that killed 2 used a modified mock gun, police say

BANGKOK (AP) — Police say a teenage boy who allegedly shot two people dead and wounded five others inside a major shopping mall in Thailand’s capital used a mock handgun that had been modified to fire real bullets. Video broadcast on television showed a long-haired teenage boy in the custody of police. Officials say a Chinese citizen and Myanmar citizen were killed in Tuesday’s attack. Five others were hospitalized: one from China, one from Laos and three Thais. Several are in critical condition. Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand, though mass shootings are rare.

By JERRY HARMER and JUTARAT SKULPICHETRAT Associated Press

