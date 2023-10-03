South African cabinet minister and 3 other lawmakers cleared of corruption in parliamentary probe

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A South African cabinet minister and three other lawmakers from the ruling African National Congress party have been cleared of corruption by a parliamentary ethics committee. Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and lawmakers Cedric Frolick, Mosebenzi Zwane and Winnie Ngwenya were implicated following a commission of inquiry into allegations of large-scale corruption under former President Jacob Zuma, who was leader from 2009-18. The four lawmakers had been under investigation since last year over separate allegations. Nxesi was accused of receiving money from a company connected to well-known South African businessman and government contractor Edwin Sodi.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.