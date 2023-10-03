Schumer to lead a bipartisan delegation of senators to China, South Korea and Japan next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is leading a bipartisan congressional delegation to China next week, traveling to the country amid heightened tensions and after several members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet visited. His office says that Schumer, a Democrat, and Republican Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho are leading the delegation and visiting government and business leaders in China, South Korea and Japan “with the goal of advancing U.S. economic and national security interests.” Schumer plans to talk to Chinese officials about human rights, concerns about Chinese-made fentanyl in American cities and China’s “role in the international community,” as well as areas for potential cooperation.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.