More than 20 Indian soldiers missing after flash floods in northeastern Sikkim state

NEW DELHI (AP) — Twenty-three Indian army soldiers are missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the northeastern state of Sikkim. The flooding occurred along the Teesta River in Lachen valley, a statement from India’s army said Wednesday, adding that search efforts were underway. The army said that water released from a nearby dam also caused water levels to rise. Cloudbursts — sudden, very heavy rain — have the potential to cause intense flooding and landslides, affecting thousands of people. Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan region, where Sikkim is located, during the monsoon season. Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there.

