Liberty University failed to disclose crime data and warn of threats for years, report says

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — New reporting says preliminary findings from a federal investigation found that Liberty University failed to warn its Virginia campus community about safety threats. That’s including from individuals accused of sexual violence. The Washington Post and USA Today wrote Tuesday that they had received the confidential report by the U.S. Department of Education. It describes an institution that discouraged people from reporting crimes for several years and marketed its campus as one of country’s safest. Liberty said in a statement that it has addressed previous crime reporting gaps. The school stressed that the report is not final. And it said it’s working with education officials to address significant errors and unsupported conclusions.

