Group behind ‘alternative Nobel’ is concerned that Cambodia barred activists from going to Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The foundation that awards the Right Livelihood Award has expressed concern over a decision by Cambodia to bar three environmental activists from traveling to Sweden to receive the prize known as the “Alternative Nobel.” The Right Livelihood Foundation also called for the ruling to be reconsidered and said that next month’s award presentation in Stockholm will go on as planned. Last month, Mother Nature Cambodia was announced as co-winner of the award along with Phyllis Omido, a Kenyan community activist, and SOS Mediterranee, a humanitarian group that rescues migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. The Cambodian group was cited for its “fearless and engaging activism to preserve Cambodia’s natural environment in the context of a highly restricted democratic space.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.