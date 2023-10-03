Austrians and Czechs reintroduce controls on the border with Slovakia to curb migration

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic and Austria say they are temporarily reintroducing checks along their borders with Slovakia in an effort to stem a flow of migrants. Both countries said in separate announcements that the measure will become effective on Wednesday and remain in place for 10 days initially. Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said at a hastily arranged press statement that the aim is to prevent smugglers from using alternative routes. Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said the checks “will help us effectively fight the groups of human smugglers.” Rakusan said the step was closely coordinated with neighboring countries, including Poland, which already decided to launch similar checks at its border with Slovakia.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.