UN Security Council approves sending a Kenya-led force to Haiti to fight violent gangs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted to send a multinational force to Haiti led by Kenya to help combat violent gangs in the troubled country. The resolution drafted by the U.S. was approved Monday with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions from Russia and China. The resolution authorizes the force to deploy for one year, with a review after nine months. It would mark the first time a force is deployed to Haiti since a U.N.-approved mission nearly 20 years ago. A deployment date has not been set, although U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said a security mission to Haiti could deploy “in months.”

