Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York to get down to business after fiery first day

NEW YORK (AP) — After a fiery first day, lawyers in Donald Trump’s New York business fraud trial will move on to the more plodding task of going through years’ worth of his financial documents. An accountant who prepared Trump’s financial statements for years is expected to be back on the witness stand for a second day in a trial over a lawsuit filed by New York’s attorney general. The suit accuses Trump of lying for years about the value of his assets on statements given to banks. Trump spent a full day at court Monday as an angry spectator. He said he was contemplating a return for a second day. His lawyers say his financial statements were legitimate.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.