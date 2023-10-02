Trump turns his fraud trial into a campaign stop as he seeks to capitalize on his legal woes

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s court appearances are no longer distractions from his campaign to return to the White House. They are central to it. The dynamic was on full display Monday as the former president and GOP front-runner went to court in New York for the opening day of a civil fraud trial accusing him of grossly inflating the value of his businesses. Trump was under no obligation to appear, but he nonetheless seized the opportunity to create a media spectacle that put him back in the spotlight and once again portrayed himself as a victim of a politicized justice system.

