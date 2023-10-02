Opening statements to begin in Washington officers’ trial in deadly arrest of Black man Manuel Ellis

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Opening statements are set to begin in the trial of three Tacoma, Washington, police officers charged in the death of Manny Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, in 2020. Before he died, Ellis was punched, shocked with a Taser, put in a chokehold and held face down on the sidewalk as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank, both white, have been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine, who is Asian American, has been charged with manslaughter. All three have pleaded not guilty. Opening statements begin Tuesday. The trial in Pierce County Superior Court is expected to run until early December.

