Mexico’s president says 10,000 migrants a day head to US border; he blames US sanctions on Cuba

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says that about 10,000 migrants per day are heading to the U.S. border, and he blames U.S. economic sanctions on countries like Cuba and Venezuela for the influx. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the surge of migrants reaching Mexico’s northern border with the United States is partly due to about 6,000 migrants per day crossing into Mexico from Guatemala over the past week. He says many of those migrants are traveling on a route through Central America that includes the jungle-clad Darien Gap region between Colombia. López Obrador has seemed to join Colombian President Gustavo Petro in blaming the situation on U.S. sanctions.

