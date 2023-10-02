Iowa promises services to kids with severe mental and behavioral needs after lawsuit cites failures

Iowa’s health agency has said it will take steps to develop home and community-based services for children with severe mental and behavioral needs as part of an agreement with civil rights groups that filed a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed in January on behalf of three children and alleges that Iowa has for decades failed to meet its legal obligations to Medicaid-eligible children who should have access to individualized and coordinated care plans, in-home therapy and emergency services. Iowa’s Department of Health and Human Services agreed to consult at least monthly with groups that filed the lawsuit as officials develop a plan to provide these services and oversight of them.

