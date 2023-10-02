Europe’s anti-corruption group says Cyprus must hold politicians more accountable amid distrust

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Council of Europe’s anti-corruption group says Cyprus needs to hold those at the highest echelons of executive power and law enforcement more accountable to counter an overwhelming public perception of widespread corruption. The Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) said in a report released Monday that Cyprus needs a stronger system of accountability in government to prevent influence-peddling and to stymie the risk of politicians serving the interests of big business and the wealthy. Cypriots are more distrustful of government than many other Europeans. A European opinion survey last year found that 94% of Cypriots believe corruption is widespread in the country — nearly 30% higher than the European Union average.

