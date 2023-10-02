A Florida death row inmate convicted of killing a deputy and 2 others dies in prison, officials say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida death row inmate convicted of killing a deputy and two other people more than 40 years ago has died in prison. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 74-year-old Paul Beasley Johnson died Saturday while receiving ongoing medical treatment in north Florida. Johnson was convicted in 1981 of three counts of first-degree murder and several other charges. In January of that year, officials say Johnson shot and killed a driver and then set the victim’s vehicle on fire. Johnson then got a ride with a man and woman but fatally shot the man while the woman fled to call for help. A deputy responded to the area and was shot during a confrontation with Johnson.

