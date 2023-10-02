95-year-old painter threatened with eviction from Cape Cod dune shack wins five-year reprieve

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — A 95-year-old painter and his family who were threatened with eviction from their dune shack at the Cape Cod National Seashore in Massachusetts have won a reprieve. Lawyers for the painter worked out a deal with federal officials allowing Salvatore Del Deo and his family to continue living in the shack for another five years. The shack is one of a number dotting the more remote reaches of the seashore in Provincetown. Salvatore’s son Romolo Del Deo said the family fought the eviction citing their decadeslong connection to the shack. The family was abruptly evicted by the National Park Service during the summer when it opted to start a bidding process for some of the shacks.

