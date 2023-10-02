Officials say 2 are still missing after a Spanish nightclub fire killed 13. The club lacked a permit

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in the southern Spanish city of Murcia say two people believed to have been in a nightclub where 13 others died in a fire are still missing. They say the club was operating without a permit. Francisco Jiménez, the central government’s official for the region, says the dead included the nationals of Spain, Colombia, Ecuador and Nicaragua. It was not known how many people were in the club when the fire broke out at 6 a.m. Sunday. It was the deadliest nightclub blaze in Spain since 43 people were killed in Zaragoza in 1990. Murcia town hall reported that authorities had rejected permit renewals for the two adjacent clubs and ordered them closed in 2022. Club representatives denied they had been operating illegally.

