Roof of a church collapses in northern Mexico, and Catholic officials say some people are dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing an undetermined number of people among approximately 30 parishioners believed trapped in the rubble. Rescuers probed beneath the fallen roof into Sunday night, and officials have brought in dogs to help search for possible survivors. Civil officials have not said whether there are any casualties. But the Mexican Council of Bishops has issued a statement saying that “we join in prayer at the tragic loss of life and those injured,” though without saying how many had died. The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tampico says the roof caved in while parishioners were receiving communion at the Santa Cruz church in the Gulf coast city of Ciudad Madero.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.