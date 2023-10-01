Early voting begins in New Zealand’s general election and in Australia for Indigenous ‘Voice’

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Early voting has begun in New Zealand for the nation’s Oct. 14 general election, with conservative contender Christopher Luxon casting his ballot. Early voting also began on Monday in some parts of Australia in a referendum on the Indigenous people’s “Voice” in Parliament. The measure would enshrine in Australia’s constitution a mechanism for Indigenous people to advise Parliament on policies that affect their lives. In New Zealand, the campaign of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins faced a setback on Sunday when he tested positive for COVID-19. He said he’s isolate for five days or until he returned a negative test. It’s a coincidence the elections are taking place on the same day.

