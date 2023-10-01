10 Cuban migrants are killed in a freight truck crash in southern Mexico, 17 seriously injured

TAPACHULA, Chiapas (AP) — At least 10 Cuban migrants have died and 17 others have been seriously injured after a freight truck they were riding in crashed on a highway in southern Mexico near the border with Guatemala. The National Immigration Institute said all of the dead were women, and one of them was under 18. The Chiapas state civil defense office said the crash happened Sunday on a highway near the town of Pijijiapan. Photos showed a truck with an open cargo box tipped on its side, and the victims on the side of the highway. An employee of the state prosecutor’s office said the migrants had been hitching rides on passing vehicles.

