2 women killed and 2 men wounded in Houston shooting, sheriff says

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas sheriff says a woman and her daughter-in-law were killed and two men hospitalized with gunshot wounds in a shooting that authorities believe stemmed from a romantic dispute. Authorities say a small child escaped the gunfire unharmed. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called to a disturbance at a home in northwest Houston Sunday morning and arrived to find multiple gunshot victims. Gonzalez says a 65-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter-in-law were confirmed dead on the scene. Both lived at the home where the shooting occurred. The sheriff says two men were taken to a hospital, where they were in serious but stable condition.

