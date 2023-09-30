Virginia ex-superintendent convicted of misdemeanor in firing of teacher

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jury has found a former Virginia schools superintendent guilty of a misdemeanor charge in connection with what prosecutors said was the retaliatory firing of a school teacher. Local news outlets report the jury returned a split decision Friday, also acquitting former Loudon County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler on a separate count. The charges stemmed from a special grand jury commissioned by Attorney General Jason Miyares that investigated the school system’s widely criticized response to two sexual assaults committed by a high school student against female classmates in 2021. Ziegler could face jail time when sentenced in January. His attorney says she intends to file a motion to set aside the jury’s verdict before any appeal.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.