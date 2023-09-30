Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku burned on face, arm in home accident while lighting fire pit

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm in an accident at home while lighting a fire pit. Njoku was added to the injury report on Saturday and listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens. It’s not known when the accident happened. The severity of Njoku’s injuries were also unknown. His agent tweeted the tight end “is OK.” Njoku is in his seventh season with Cleveland. He has 10 catches for 92 yards. Njoku’s injury further complicates things for the Browns, who could be without quarterback Deshaun Watson against the Ravens. Watson was limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury and is also questionable.

