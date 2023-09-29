Rounded up! South Dakota cowboys and cowgirls rustle up hundreds of bison in nation’s only roundup

South Dakota cowboys and cowgirls are rounding up a herd of more than 1,500 bison as part of an annual effort to maintain the health of the species, which has rebounded from near-extinction. Visitors came from across the world watched the thundering wooly creatures run over hills and grasslands Friday. Officials say Custer State Park hosts the nation’s only bison roundup. The animals are corralled to be vaccinated and checked by vets. Ecologists estimate the park’s grasslands can sustain about 1,000 bison over the next year. The park will auction off the others. About 400 calves are born each year in the park.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.