Mexico’s president slams US aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has slammed U.S. aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Venezuela, Cuba and other nations. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a broad criticism of U.S. foreign policy on Friday as the first of two high-level meetings between U.S. and Mexican officials got underway at the State Department in Washington. He says U.S. sanctions were forcing people to emigrate from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading the U.S. delegations at both meetings. The second meeting is next week in Mexico City and it will focus on border security and migration. López Obrador says the United States should spend some of the aid to Ukraine on economic development in Latin America.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.