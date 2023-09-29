Marcos says Philippines is not looking for trouble but will defend waters against Chinese aggression

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president says his country does not want a confrontation but will staunchly defend its waters after its coast guard removed a floating barrier placed by China at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea. It was the first time President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has spoken publicly against China’s installation of the barrier at the entrance to Scarborough Shoal which was dismantled at his order. The latest flare-up between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea comes after Marcos allowed an expansion of the U.S. military presence in the Philippines under a 2014 defense pact.

