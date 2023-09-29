Iowa book ban prompts disclaimers on Little Free Library exchanges

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State restrictions on books that can be made available to Iowa students have prompted some Des Moines area school districts to post disclaimers on Little Free Libraries. Earlier this year the Iowa Legislature approved a law that bans books that describe sex acts from libraries and classrooms. The measure forced school districts to examine their books and remove any in violation of the new rules. The bill also requires school districts to maintain online lists of books that are available to students. That law has led at least two suburban school districts to place disclaimers on Little Free Libraries, free-standing outdoor displays where people are encouraged to share books.

