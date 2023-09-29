Group of homeless people sues Portland, Oregon, over new daytime camping ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A group of homeless people in Portland, Oregon, has filed a class action lawsuit challenging new restrictions the city placed on daytime camping in an attempt to address safety issues stemming from a crisis of people living on the streets. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit filed Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court alleges the restrictions violate Oregon law and the state constitution because they subject people who are involuntarily without permanent shelter to unreasonable punishments for unavoidable activities including sleeping and staying dry. A spokesperson for Mayor Ted Wheeler declined to comment to the newspaper on the lawsuit but said the city plans to start enforcing the ordinance in the coming weeks.

