Gen. Milley delivers defense of democracy, swipes at Trump in farewell address

JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, Va. (AP) — Army Gen. Mark Milley delivered a full-throated defense of democracy and not-so-subtle swipes at former President Donald Trump during a packed ceremony as he closed out his four, often tumultuous years as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley never mentioned the former president by name. but he practically shouted that the U.S. military swears to protect the Constitution “against ALL enemies, foreign AND domestic.” As chairman, Milley pushed back against a host of Trump’s plans. President Joe Biden also spoke at Friday’s ceremony and he continued the democracy theme. He praised Milley’s staunch defense of the Constitution, which he said “has always been Mark’s North Star.”

By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

