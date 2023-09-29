Ex-Detroit police chief James Craig will join GOP primary for US Senate in Michigan, sources tell AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is planning to announce a Republican bid for U.S. Senate in Michigan next week. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter. Craig retired from his position as Detroit’s police chief in 2021 to pursue a run for governor. Craig was a leading candidate until a signature fraud controversy knocked him and four others off the ballot. The Detroit native would become one of four Black members of the Senate if he wins next year. Craig is positioning himself to win the support of ex-President Donald Trump. Trump’s endorsement has been extremely valuable in recent primaries but not the general election.

