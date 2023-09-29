Dad who won appeal in college admissions bribery case gets 6 months home confinement for tax offense

BOSTON (AP) — A former Staples Inc. executive whose fraud and bribery convictions in the sprawling college admissions cheating scandal were thrown out by an appeals court has been sentenced to six months of home detention for a tax offense. John Wilson was sentenced Friday in Boston’s federal appeals court months after the 1st U.S. Circut Court of Appeals threw out nearly all of his convictions in the so-called Operation Varsity Blues case. The court upheld his conviction on a charge of filing a false tax return. Wilson was originally sentenced last year to 15 months in prison, but the judge allowed him to remain free while he pursued his appeal.

