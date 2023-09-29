China’s factory activity expands for first time in six months, in latest sign economy is recovering

BEIJING (AP) — An official Chinese survey says the country’s factory activity has recorded its first expansion in six months, providing another sign that the world’s second-largest economy is gradually improving following its post-pandemic malaise. The government statistics bureau and an official industry group said Saturday that the monthly purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.2 in September from 49.7 in August on a 100-point scale. Numbers above 50 indicate activity increasing. The composite index rose to 52 from 51.3. Performances in some sectors have suggested signs of recovery, including in factory output and retail sales. But China’s property crisis is still dragging on its economic growth.

