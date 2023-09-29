Alabama objects to proposed congressional districts designed to boost Black representation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama attorney general’s office said Thursday that it opposes all three congressional maps proposed by a special master as federal judges begin drawing new districts. The plaintiffs, who won before the U.S. Supreme Court in the redistricting case, wrote that two of the proposed plans are acceptable. Their comments were filed ahead of a Tuesday hearing with the three-judge panel. That panel ordered new districts drawn to provide greater opportunity to Black voters. The panel is also stepping in to draw new lines after Republican lawmakers defied their finding that the state — which is 27% Black — should have a second-majority Black district or something “close to it.”

