US guitarist Al Di Meola suffers a heart attack in Romania but is now in a stable condition

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The award-winning U.S. guitarist Al Di Meola has suffered a heart attack in Romania’s capital and is now receiving treatment in hospital. A spokesperson for the hospital in Bucharest says he is in a stable condition. In a statement, the hospital says Di Meola, who’s 69 years old, was admitted on Wednesday night to a cardiology wardThe musician began playing a concert at a venue in Bucharest 9.00 p.m. at, but it is not clear exactly when his health condition arose. Di Meola’s decades-long career has earned him widespread critical acclaim and awards including a Grammy.

