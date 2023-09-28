Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening trees and crops

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois says an invasive insect called the spotted lanternfly has been confirmed in the state for the first time. The Illinois Department of Agriculture says one of the winged adult insects was reported on Sept. 16 at an undisclosed location in the state. After collecting specimens, officials confirmed Tuesday they are the spotted lanternfly. The inch-long planthopper has distinctive black spots and bright red wing markings. It masses and feeds on plants, then excretes a sticky, sugary waste called honeydew. In Illinois, lanternflies are expected to be a nuisance pest that may impact orchards, pumpkin patches, and vineyards.

