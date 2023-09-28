South Sudan’s leader discusses closer ties in energy, trade with Russian President Putin

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Visiting South Sudan President Salva Kiir has agreed in a meeting with Russia’s president to expand their relationship in energy, trade and other areas, notably oil. Kiir and President Vladimir Putin also discussed political and security matters in South Sudan, which is preparing for its first presidential election in December 2024. The country won independence from Sudan in 2011, and Kiir has led the country since then. According to a video of the leaders’ public statements, Putin said the development of oil refineries in South Sudan with the participation of Russian companies would strengthen ties.

