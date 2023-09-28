Seattle cop who made callous remarks after Indian woman’s death has been administratively reassigned

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department says an officer and police union leader under investigation for making callous remarks about the death of a woman from India has been taken off patrol duty. The Seattle Times reports the police department confirmed Thursday that traffic Officer Daniel Auderer “has been administratively reassigned to a non-operational position.” Auderer is under investigation for a recording in which he is heard laughing and joking during a phone call after another officer, Kevin Dave, struck and killed Jaahnavi Kandula on Jan. 23. An investigation says Dave was driving 74 mph in a 25-mph zone just before he struck Kandula. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is reviewing whether to pursue charges against Dave.

