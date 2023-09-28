Ohio football coach whose team called ‘Nazi’ during game says he was forced to resign, no ill intent
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Associated Press/Report For America
BROOKLYN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school football coach says he was forced to resign by his school district and intended no harm after he and his team repeatedly used “Nazi” as a game call. Former Brooklyn High School coach Tim McFarland said Thursday that it never occurred to him that the term would be taken as antisemitic. The use of “Nazi” has largely been criticized, especially given that it was called during a game against a school from a in a largely Jewish Cleveland suburb. His lawyer, Peter Pattakos, said the term is used to warn of a play known as a “blitz.” Brooklyn Schools declined to comment on McFarland’s statements.