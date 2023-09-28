Mom of Colorado man killed by police after taking ‘heroic’ actions to stop gunman settles with city

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado city has reached a $2.8 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by the mother of a man killed by police after taking heroic actions to stop a gunman who had shot another officer. A law firm announced the settlement Thursday with the mother of Johnny Hurley, who was shot in June 2021 after shooting Ronald Troyke. Kathleen Boleyn said her son ran toward danger that day. The city recognized his actions as heroic. The lawsuit argued that Hurley was crouched down with a rifle pointing down and not in a threatening position when an officer shot him from behind without warning. An investigation found the officer believed Hurley was another gunman.

