Man shot and wounded at New Mexico protest over installation of Spanish conquistador statue

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting and wounding a man at a protest in Española where officials had planned to install a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate. Rio Arriba County sheriff’s officials say 23-year-old Ryan Martinez was taken into custody in connection with the shooting outside county offices where protesters had gathered and lingered after the instillation of a monument was cancelled. Authorities say they are not currently seeking any other suspects in connection with the shooting. The wounded man was shot in the upper torso and was being treated at a local hospital. Authorities say a motive for the shooting is unclear.

