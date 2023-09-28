Louisiana citrus farmers are seeing a mass influx of salt water that could threaten seedlings

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Citrus farmers in the southeast corner of Louisiana are scrambling to find ways to irrigate their crops with fresh water. A mass flow of salt water from the Gulf of Mexico continues to creep up the Mississippi River and threaten Louisiana communities who use the water source for drinking, cooking and agriculture. While the saltwater intrusion on the Mississippi hasn’t impacted orchards yet, it is something that state officials and local farmers are diligently watching and planning contingency plans around.

