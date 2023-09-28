Latest fight in the Alex Murdaugh case is over who controls the convicted murderer’s assets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh want the federal government to take over whatever is left of the millions of dollars and other assets the convicted murderer stole and earned through his legal work. The assets have been under state control for nearly two years, but Murdaugh’s attorneys say the federal government won’t charge the hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees that the people watching over the state’s work have been paid. The lawyers handlings the assets for the state, who are called receivers, shot back with demands that Murdaugh’s lawyers reveal how much they have been paid. The receivers have already denied a request from Murdaugh’s attorneys for more money.

