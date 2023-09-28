Judge sentences a woman who investigators say burned a Wyoming abortion clinic to 5 years in prison

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced an abortion opponent to five years in prison for burning a Wyoming abortion clinic. She also has been sentenced to three years probation and has been ordered to pay restitution. The fire delayed the clinic’s opening by almost a year. Lorna Roxanne Green pleaded guilty in July to burning the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper in 2022. The clinic was set to open within weeks but the fire delayed the opening until this April. The facility is Wyoming’s first full-service abortion clinic in at least a decade. Green told investigators the planned clinic was giving her nightmares and anxiety, so she broke in and used gasoline to light it on fire.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.