Before senior aide to Pennsylvania governor resigned, coworker accused adviser of sexual harassment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A senior adviser to Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro who abruptly resigned this week was accused earlier in the year of sexual harassment by a former coworker. The woman says Shapiro’s former legislative affairs secretary, Mike Vereb, subjected her to lewd and unwanted sexual advances during her brief time working in the governor’s office. She said Vereb’s behavior forced her to quit that job. A message seeking comment was left Thursday on Vereb’s cellphone but was not immediately returned. Shapiro’s spokesperson declined to comment directly on what he called a specific personnel matter. But he said the administration takes allegations of discrimination and harassment seriously.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ and MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.