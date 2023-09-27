Michigan fake elector defendants want case dropped due to attorney general’s comments

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two defendants accused of participating in a fake elector scheme in Michigan following the 2020 election are asking for a judge to dismiss charges in response to comments made by the state attorney general. The comments made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel came during a Sept. 18 virtual event in which she called the group of false electors “brainwashed” and said they “genuinely” believed former President Donald Trump had won the 2020 election. In response, two of the 16 defendants in the case, Clifford Frost and Mari-Ann Henry, have asked for their eight criminal charges to be thrown out. Their attorneys say that Nessel’s comments prove that there was no intent to defraud.

